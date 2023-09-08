WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 229 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.20.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $181.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.68. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.78 and a 12-month high of $192.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Further Reading

