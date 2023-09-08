WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 44 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,645.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,436.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,250.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1,243.00. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 96.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $754.76 and a 12-month high of $1,448.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

