WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 18,305 La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 11,058.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 406.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 30,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of LZB stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.12. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $481.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1815 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Stories

