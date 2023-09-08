WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,788 HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $166.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.98. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $138.82 and a 12 month high of $182.18.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HEI

HEICO Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.