WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,537 Crane (NYSE:CR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Crane by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crane in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Price Performance

NYSE CR opened at $86.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.69. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.65 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CR. DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

