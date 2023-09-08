WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 130.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,276,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,666,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2,296.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 647,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,896,000 after buying an additional 620,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 286.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 716,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after acquiring an additional 530,984 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. William Blair began coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,879 shares of company stock worth $473,817. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NVT opened at $57.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.41. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

