WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $181.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.68. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.78 and a 52-week high of $192.93.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.93 million. Analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.20.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

