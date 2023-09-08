WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $597,000 Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of WEX by 111.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in WEX by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Insider Activity at WEX

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,989,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $840,786.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,499.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,464 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,026. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

NYSE:WEX opened at $197.64 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.17 and a 200 day moving average of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.63 million. WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. On average, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.