WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.
Kosmos Energy Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.75. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.32.
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
