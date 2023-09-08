WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WEX by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after buying an additional 1,594,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $73,069,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEX by 561.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 288,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,247,000 after acquiring an additional 245,030 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in WEX by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,024,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,989,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $840,786.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,499.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,464 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,026. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on WEX in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

WEX Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WEX opened at $197.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.17 and a 200 day moving average of $183.00.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

