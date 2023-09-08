Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Yext Stock Performance

Yext stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27.

Get Yext alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 114,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Yext by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Yext by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Yext by 1,139.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YEXT shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm raised shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Yext

Yext Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.