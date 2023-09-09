100,800 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,540,000. Airbnb comprises 2.4% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,591,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $18,197,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,591,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,129,826 shares of company stock worth $288,712,193 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Argus raised their target price on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $145.82 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

