1,134 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Analog Devices
In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,186,465. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analog Devices Price Performance
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analog Devices Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.21.
Analog Devices Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
