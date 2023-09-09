18,330 Shares in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Bought by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LZB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth $369,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of LZB stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $33.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.12.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $481.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.1815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

