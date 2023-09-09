18,600 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $122.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.26 and a 200 day moving average of $106.61. The company has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Profile



ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

