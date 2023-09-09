217,106 Shares in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Acquired by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 217,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. DocGo comprises approximately 1.1% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned 0.21% of DocGo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in DocGo in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DocGo by 226.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of DocGo by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Get DocGo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,088 shares in the company, valued at $202,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,193,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,141.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $613,000. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $732.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 0.85. DocGo Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $125.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.64 million. DocGo had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCGO

DocGo Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.