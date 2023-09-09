29,393 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 153,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 76,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,069,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $376,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,991 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.