29,600 Shares in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Bought by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.7% during the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 92,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,269 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 376,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,693.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PMT shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

