52,733 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,515,000. Keysight Technologies makes up about 2.2% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $132.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average of $155.17. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.89 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

