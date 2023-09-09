6,238 Shares in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Bought by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 101,970 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $221,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

SRC opened at $37.04 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.6696 dividend. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

View Our Latest Report on SRC

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.