808 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 808 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.5 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $284.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.11 and a fifty-two week high of $375.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.53.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

