8,139 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after buying an additional 396,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $703,187,000 after buying an additional 124,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.79.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CI opened at $281.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.32 and its 200-day moving average is $271.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

