ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. ABM Industries updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

ABM Industries stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.