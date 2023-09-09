ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABM. William Blair downgraded ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

ABM Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ABM opened at $39.27 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.07.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

