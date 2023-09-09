ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $44.81, but opened at $40.46. ABM Industries shares last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 66,177 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ABM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 78,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ABM Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in ABM Industries by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in ABM Industries by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 100,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 79,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,062,000 after purchasing an additional 249,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.21.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

