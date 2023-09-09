ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $44.81, but opened at $40.46. ABM Industries shares last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 66,177 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABM Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Amundi bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.07.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.