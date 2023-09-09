Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at TD Cowen

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $575.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $532.57.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $560.36 on Friday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $255.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $523.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 13.5% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $9,184,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 47.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

