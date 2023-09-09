Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded to Buy by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $630.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $520.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $532.57.

Adobe Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $560.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $570.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

