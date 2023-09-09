Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.70

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and traded as low as $15.51. Air Canada shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 30,588 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACDVF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 2.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

