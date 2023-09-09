Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 2,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,688,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $145.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.85.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.