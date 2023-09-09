Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$79.00 Price Target at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$78.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. CSFB raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$79.08.

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$71.50 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$54.12 and a 52-week high of C$72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.954646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

