Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Increased to C$78.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATD. TD Securities upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$79.08.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$71.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$68.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.67. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$54.12 and a 1 year high of C$72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.954646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

