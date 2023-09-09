Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$79.00 at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$75.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, CSFB upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$79.08.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ATD opened at C$71.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$54.12 and a 12 month high of C$72.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.954646 EPS for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.