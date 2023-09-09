Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,580 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.5% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $138.58.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,820. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

