AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given a C$36.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 target price on AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$32.15.

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$26.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.30. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$21.25 and a 1 year high of C$29.63.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.27 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 2.0504518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

