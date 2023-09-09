AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given a C$36.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 target price on AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
ALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$32.15.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AltaGas
AltaGas Stock Performance
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.27 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 2.0504518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AltaGas Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AltaGas
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.