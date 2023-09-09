Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.99

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.99 and traded as low as $15.00. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 20,523 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATUSF. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0596 per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

