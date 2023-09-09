Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 3,164 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $232,775.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,861,030.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,016 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $151,058.88.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE GDDY opened at $74.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GoDaddy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.