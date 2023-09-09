Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 11.8% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $143.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.