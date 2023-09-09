Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.