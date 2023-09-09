Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lowered by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock worth $49,002,857 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

