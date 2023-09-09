Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Bought by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ambarella accounts for about 4.4% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned 0.24% of Ambarella worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 118,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $260,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,831 shares in the company, valued at $941,647.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $260,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,831 shares in the company, valued at $941,647.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $113,546.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,817.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,120. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $99.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

