Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) CFO Sells $251,232.65 in Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEEGet Free Report) CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE AEE opened at $79.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $96.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 14.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

