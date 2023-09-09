American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,321 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

American Express Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AXP opened at $157.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.