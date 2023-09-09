Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as low as C$0.51. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 56,644 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Americas Silver from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Americas Silver

Americas Silver Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.78 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.