Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as low as C$0.51. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 56,644 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Americas Silver from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.
Americas Silver Trading Up 3.9 %
Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.78 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Americas Silver Company Profile
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
