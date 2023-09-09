Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Bought by North Reef Capital Management LP

North Reef Capital Management LP raised its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,785,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,484 shares during the period. Ameris Bancorp makes up 7.3% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. North Reef Capital Management LP owned 2.57% of Ameris Bancorp worth $65,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.15. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.21). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABCB shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

