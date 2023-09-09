Anaconda Mining (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.15. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.
Anaconda Mining Trading Down 11.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.
About Anaconda Mining
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anaconda Mining
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.