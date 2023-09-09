Analyzing Ascom (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) & Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Ascom (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ascom and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascom N/A N/A N/A Accolade -41.86% -32.34% -17.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.9% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Accolade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Accolade $363.14 million 2.69 -$459.65 million ($2.16) -5.97

This table compares Ascom and Accolade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ascom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accolade.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ascom and Accolade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascom 0 0 0 0 N/A Accolade 0 5 10 0 2.67

Accolade has a consensus price target of $15.59, suggesting a potential upside of 20.88%. Given Accolade’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than Ascom.

Summary

Accolade beats Ascom on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascom

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides wireless nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system. It also provides Digistat, a suite of clinical workflow software; Unite software, a workflow orchestration platform that integrates data and events from source systems, as well as offers alerts, chats, and tasks to enable users on various endpoint platforms; and Ofelia for managing tasks and workflows. In addition, the company offers mobile devices, DECT and VoWiFi phones, and pagers solutions. Further, it offers consulting, implementation, training, support, and maintenance services. The company is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians. It also provides medical opinion and decision support services; and technology and administrative services to the medical practice PCs providing virtual primary care services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

