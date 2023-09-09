Analyzing Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) and Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Riverdale Oil and Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $51.46 billion 0.75 $4.96 billion $1.48 13.81 Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 6.98% 14.29% 7.09% Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cenovus Energy and Riverdale Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Riverdale Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus target price of $15.28, suggesting a potential downside of 25.24%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

Risk & Volatility

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverdale Oil and Gas has a beta of -8.49, suggesting that its share price is 949% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Riverdale Oil and Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Riverdale Oil and Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. This segment assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Sunrise projects, as well as Lloydminster thermal and conventional heavy oil assets. The Conventional segment holds natural gas liquids and natural gas assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, Clearwater, and Rainbow Lake operating in Alberta and British Columbia, as well as interests in various natural gas processing facilities. The offshore segment engages in offshore operation, exploration, and development activities in China and the East Coast of Canada. The Canadian Manufacturing segment comprises the owned and operated Lloydminster upgrading and asphalt refining complex, which converts heavy oil and bitumen into synthetic crude oil, diesel, asphalt, and other ancillary products, as well as owns and operates the Bruderheim crude-by-rail terminal and ethanol plants; and markets its production of its own and third-party products. The U.S. Manufacturing segment includes the refining of crude oil to produce gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and other products. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Riverdale Oil and Gas

Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation produces oil and gas in the United States. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

