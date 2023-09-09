Analyzing Essential Energy Services (EEYUF) & Its Peers

Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF – Get Free Report) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Essential Energy Services to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Essential Energy Services and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Essential Energy Services Competitors 245 1436 1860 133 2.51

Essential Energy Services currently has a consensus target price of $0.45, indicating a potential upside of 71.46%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 21.11%. Given Essential Energy Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Essential Energy Services is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Energy Services N/A N/A 1.26 Essential Energy Services Competitors $868.74 million $8.79 million 85.02

This table compares Essential Energy Services and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Essential Energy Services’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Essential Energy Services. Essential Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Energy Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Essential Energy Services Competitors -0.59% -3.88% 2.65%

Dividends

Essential Energy Services pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 45.7%. Essential Energy Services pays out 57.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 90.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Energy Services is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.4% of Essential Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Essential Energy Services beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton. The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet included 19 coil tubing rigs, 11 fluid pumpers, and five nitrogen pumpers. The Tryton segment provides a range of downhole tool and rental services for completion, production, and wellsite restoration of oil and natural gas wells, including conventional tools, ball and seat, and composite/dissolvable bridge plugs. Essential Energy Services Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

