Analyzing Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF) & Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) and Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Livent and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livent 38.85% 26.79% 18.84% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Livent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Livent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livent $813.20 million 4.56 $273.50 million $1.74 11.86 Sasol N/A N/A N/A $48.27 0.26

This table compares Livent and Sasol’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Livent has higher revenue and earnings than Sasol. Sasol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Livent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Livent and Sasol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livent 0 5 7 0 2.58 Sasol 0 0 0 0 N/A

Livent currently has a consensus target price of $29.95, indicating a potential upside of 45.16%. Given Livent’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Livent is more favorable than Sasol.

Summary

Livent beats Sasol on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications. It also provides lithium phosphate, pharmaceutical-grade lithium carbonate, high purity lithium chloride, and specialty organics; and lithium carbonate and lithium chloride for use as feedstock in the process of producing performance lithium compounds. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid. The company also provides linear alkyl benzene, sulfonate, fatty alcohols, alkoxylates, ether sulfates, solvents, dispersants, diluents esters, macrogol/PEG, AHA esters, waxes, dispersants, diluents, ethanol, isopropyl, acetone, MIBK and ethyl acetate, C6-C20+ and guerbet alcohols, ethoxylates, propoxylates, carboxylates, sulfates, sulfonates, LAS salts, paraffins, and ethylene oxide. In addition, it offers alcohols, esters, ethers, carboxylic acids, surfactants, oil and water soluble polyglycols, formulation and surface modifiers, solvents and coalescents, wax cuts, blends and forms, FT hard waxes, waxes and blends, lubrication packages, plasticizers, nucleators, release agents, emulsifiers, dispersants, wetting agents, tank-mix adjuvant components, fertiliser additives, specialty solvents, specialty grade acetone, MEK, various ethanol blends, n and i-propanol and butanol, various C4+ alcohols, ethyl and butyl acrylate monomers, octene, hexene, and pentene. Further, it explores, develops, produces, markets, and distributes natural oil and gas, and associated products; markets fuels and lubricants; develops lower-carbon energy solutions; operates coal mines; trades and transports oil, petrochemicals, and chemical products and derivatives; and provides engineering services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

